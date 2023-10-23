Ganapath box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon film shows no growth, earns 7 cr over opening weekend

Ganapath box office collection: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's action entertainer has shown absolutely no growth over the opening weekend. The film collected ₹2.25 crore on Sunday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. It had collected the same amount on Saturday after opening at ₹2.5 crore on Friday. Also read: Ganapath review: Tiger Shroff's futuristic action film has very bleak future

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in a still from Ganapath.

The film now stands at ₹7 crore after three days of its release. On Sunday, the film registered an occupancy of around 10.57 percent as per the report.

More about Ganapath

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. He plays a wise sage and is seen in a new look. Ganapath reunites Tiger and Kriti after their debut film Heropanti.

Ganapath is set in 2070 A.D. It revolves around Tiger's titular character hailed as the “chosen one” who becomes a symbol of hope for people who are being oppressed. He embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm. Like Tiger, Kriti also has several action sequences in the film and is shown as an expert with nunchaku (a kind of weapon used in martial arts).

The film also stars Elli AvrRam, as Dimple, Rahman, Gauhar Khan, Jameel Khan, Girish Kulkarni, Shruthy Menon, Ziad Bakri and Jess Liaudin. Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

Kriti talks about Amitabh Bachchan

Kriti Sanon doesn't have any scenes with Amitabh in Ganapath but hopes to share screen with him in future. She said during a promotional event, as per ANI, “Whenever I bump into him actually anywhere, there is always something to learn from him. Even if you watch him just talk or how he just greets people, he is so warm. You get to learn a lot from him, he is a legend. To be a part of the same film as him is a huge deal. Personally I not had scenes with him in this film, I hope in the next film I do.”

