Gandharv Dewan: Next move can be direction but that has to wait

Actor Gandharv Dewan feels to take the next big step in one’s career, an actor should learn to master the craft first.

Gandharv Dewan

“With a career of over seven years, many will think that it’s time to make that second move but it’s not so. For now, I am trying to strike a balance between theatre and screen. I plan to direct for stage but for that I need to strengthen my base. Before taking my acting journey to the next level, I want to plan it a bit meticulously. The next move can be direction but not until I am ready to broaden my horizon,” says The Zoya Factor and Shiddat actor.

After dabbling in theatre, Dewan got into films, he adds, “I have been doing theatre since I was an eight-year-old. I post graduated from National School of Drama so that’s where I got to polish my love for this art. My break happened with the British Indie film Written with Ashes before landing in Mumbai to join actor Manav Kaul as an assistant director for a play followed by more work. Then came more films and OTT projects.

The Office vs Office actor is happy to earn praise from his seniors for his recent release Gulmohar. “Getting appreciated from actor Adil Hussain who used to teach me during my NSD days was a big surprise for me. Then getting to work with the likes of Sharmila (Tagore) ji and Manoj (Bajpayee) sir was the biggest takeaway for all youngsters who were part of the film. They are all encouraging people and are exceptionally giving towards the newcomers.”

Giving his take on working in an ensemble cast, he shares, “I enjoy such set ups. For ensemble projects you very well know it’s only with each other’s support that the story would shape up into a best of film. So, there is no scope of any ego clashes. Working together with a large group of artistes does help in bringing out the best in you.”

Next Dewan will be seen in the series The Railway Men along with a film Mein Ladega.