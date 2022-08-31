Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan visit temple on Ganesh Chaturthi, fans praise them for 'good upbringing' of daughter Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have shared a video from their visit to a Ganpati temple along with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The video shows four-year-old Inaaya praying at the temple, putting tilak on her parents' foreheads and feeding a cow. Also read: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja with parents

Sharing the video, Kunal and Soha wrote on their respective Instagram pages, “Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha bring happiness peace and light into all your lives. Ganpati Bappa Moriya #happyganeshchaturthi.” The video has the Ganesh aarti playing in the background.

Fans of the actor couple loved the video and praised them for how they are bringing up Inaaya. A fan wrote, “This is wholesome, love you Kunal Bhai.” Another wrote, “This is so cute” One more fan commented, “Must appreciate the way you both are upbringing your daughter, she is so adorable”

A fan noticed how Kunal corrected Inaaya while ringing the temple bell, and wrote, “Really liked the fact that you asked Inaaya to hit the bell with her right hand and not left. Really shows your good upbringing and good teachings by your parents” A fan also wrote in a message for Soha Ali Khan, “Love how you respect and support Kunal’s faith. The humbleness of this post is endearing to watch.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kunal also shared a picture of Inaaya putting tilak on his forehead and captioned it, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Inaaya putting tilak on Kunal's forehead.

Soha was last seen in a web series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and is now working on a fiction show named Hush-Hush. Kunal saw the release of his film Malang 2 a few months ago and is doing a film, Kanjoos Makkhichoos. The couple recently turned authors with their children's book named Inni and Bobo. It was released on April 25.

