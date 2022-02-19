Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn takes centre stage, dubs Alia Bhatt 'mafia queen' in new footage from movie. Watch

Ahead of the film's release next week, new footage from Gangubai Kathiawadi has landed online. It shows Ajay Devgn's Rahim Lala at the front and centre.

Ajay plays a mafia don in the film, led by Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The new footage shows a bruised and battered Gangu seeking help from Rahim, who is a feared figure in the neighbourhood. In one clip, Alia even touches Ajay's feet, thanking him for all he has done for her. He, in turn, dubs her the ‘mafia queen’.

Watch the footage here:

Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is the first time he has worked with Alia Bhatt but has previously collaborated with Ajay in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Actors Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa also star in the film.

Also read: Alia Bhatt on criticism over Vijay Raaz playing trans woman in Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'Audience hasn't seen him that way'

Alia plays the madam of a brothel in Gangubai Kathiawadi, who rises to power in the Kamathipura area of Mumbai. Alia was asked in an interview to Deadline if the role is a tricky one considering the prejudice that sex workers still have to deal with in a society. “Yes, but it’s not that sex workers haven’t been in our cinema in the past. It’s not the most commercial subject, but there have been films made on this subject. I think if you give the audience a really good character, where they come from or who they are becomes secondary. I wasn’t reluctant at all, at the heart of this film are a lot of powerful social points. It’s an underdog story, a story of struggle. Wherever you come from, I think everyone can connect to a story of rising from struggle," she said.

The film will be out on February 25 in theatres. After that Alia and Ajay will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

