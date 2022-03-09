Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Alia Bhatt's film is just 36L away from entering 100 cr club

Buoyed by good word of mouth and a slight bump due to Women's Day, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to perform strong at the box office. On its 12th day (Tuesday), the film earned just over ₹4 crore to take its total box office earning so far past ₹99 crore. As per estimates, it would cross the 100-crore mark domestically on Wednesday itself. This would make the Alia Bhatt-starrer only the fourth Hindi film to cross the mark in the post-pandemic era. (Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt-starrer collects ₹23.5 cr, eyes ₹40 cr weekend)

Film analyst and critic Taran Adarsh shared the news of Gangubai inching towards the ₹100 crore mark on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "And #GangubaiKathiawadi hits century today [Wed], the fourth #Hindi film to achieve this number [100 cr], post pandemic [#Sooryavanshi, #PushpaHindi, #83TheFilm]."

In the tweet, Taran gave the breakdown of the film's second week earnings. Gangubai earned ₹5.01 crore on Friday, ₹8.20 crore on Saturday, ₹10.08 crore on Sunday, ₹3.41 crore on Monday, and ₹4.01 crore on Tuesday. Adding the ₹68.9 crore business it did in its opening week to this, Gangubai has earned ₹99.64 crore at the global box office, just shy of the ₹100-crore mark. The film had crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in its first week itself.

A report on BoxOfficeIndia.com about the film's performance stated, "The way this film has collected over the first two weeks it makes it look like the pandemic has hardly hit business...Gangubai Kathiwadi is heading for the 115 crore nett mark at least and it could even cross 120 crore nett."

Before Gangubai, only three Hindi films have breached this mark since the pandemic began two years ago. Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi earned ₹294 crore at the box office while Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83 did a business of ₹193 crore. In addition, the Hindi dubbed version of Telugu blockbuster Pushpa The Rise also grossed over ₹100 crore.

