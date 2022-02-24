Gangubai Kathiawadi celeb review: Vicky Kaushal finds Alia Bhatt 'amazing', Riddhima Kapoor counts her among legends

Actor Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are garnering a lot of praise for their film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. A host of celebs including Vicky Kaushal and Riteish Deshmukh watched the film on Wednesday and shared their views about the same.

Vicky Kaushal raved about Alia and Bhansali and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliabhatt don't even know what to say about you…breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big screen cinema magic. Don't miss."

Vicky Kaushal, Riddhima Kapoor and Shashank Khaitan shared their views on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also impressed by Alia’s performance. While Ranbir did not make it to the film’s special screening on Wednesday, Riddima watched the film along with aunt Rima Jain. Taking to Instagram Stories to applaud the actor a day after, Riddhima wrote, “When two living legends come together and create magic #sanjayleelabhansali #aliabhatt what a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance! @aliabhatt you nailed it.”

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has directed Alia twice in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, called her a genius. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Please book your tickets, and go watch Gangubai in a theatre near you, to watch the sheer genius of Alia Bhatt… shakti, sampati, sadbudhi aur beshumar talent, sab iss ladki ke pass hai (power, wealth, good sense and a lot of talent – this girl has it all).”

Riteish Deshmukh watched the film with actor wife Genelia D'Souza. He took to Twitter to share his views. Praising Alia and Bhansali, he tweeted, “Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai.”

He shared in another tweet, “Cinematography by Sudeep Chaterjee is the bomb… Dialogues, Choreography, production design, music..are top notch, everyone in the film got their A game into play. @ajaydevgn’s entry and every dialogue is seeti maar. Watch it on the big screen-Don’t miss it #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

The special screening of the film on Wednesday was also attended by Rekha, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Isabelle Kaif.

