Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar steal a kiss during honeymoon in Russia, fans say ‘oh my heart’
bollywood

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar steal a kiss during honeymoon in Russia, fans say ‘oh my heart’

Gauahar Khan shared pictures from Moscow, where she is enjoying a honeymoon with her husband Zaid Darbar. The two got married on December 25 last year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are currently in Moscow.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar finally took off on their honeymoon, more than six months after they got married. They are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Moscow, Russia.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar Khan shared a series of pictures with Zaid Darbar from their honeymoon. She wore a yellow tank top with jeans and he was dressed in a brown long-sleeved jumper and matching joggers. In the first photo, they were seen sharing a kiss, while they posed outside the Saint Basil’s Cathedral in the other three.

“Love In Moscow! @zaid_darbar #Alhamdulillah #Husband #Honeymoon #Russia #Musafir #Gaza,” Gauahar wrote in the caption. Zaid commented, “I love you My Gau. #Alhumdullilah.” His younger sister, Anam Darbar, wrote, “MashaAllah!!! My babbiesss. Nazar na lage (May you be protected from the evil eye)!!” Mukti Mohan dropped a yellow heart emoji on the post.

Fans showered love on ‘GaZa’, the moniker given to Gauahar and Zaid. “OH MY HEART. MA SHA ALLAH,” one wrote. “Cutiesss in a frame,” another commented. “She always looks stunning,” a third said.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25 last year after a whirlwind romance. He first saw her in July last year at a supermarket, where she was with her domestic help, but got ‘no attention’ from her despite multiple attempts to make her take notice of him.

Three days later, Zaid slid into Gauahar’s DMs on Instagram saying he wanted to tell her ‘something important’. When she asked what it was, he replied, “I think you are very beautiful. It was important to tell you.” He insisted on meeting her, even if for five minutes, and they met briefly outside an ATM.

Also read: Ananya Panday’s beachside ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai moment’ fails, Farah Khan wants to choreograph her in part 2

“That’s how it happened. We became friends for the shortest period that anyone could be friends for,” Gauahar said in their wedding video, shared on her YouTube channel earlier this year.

Gauahar was last seen in the controversial Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, headlined by Saif Ali Khan. Before that, she appeared as a ‘senior’ on Bigg Boss 14, alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

Topics
gauahar khan zaid darbar gauahar khan-zaid darbar russia

