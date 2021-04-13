Gauahar Khan pens note on life after her wedding with Zaid Darbar, says they haven't had 'so-called honeymoon yet'

Actor Gauahar Khan has penned a note on her life after her wedding with Zaid Darbar. On Monday, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram and also called Zaid "best gift of life that Allah could give me".

She wrote, "So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet . Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married . Shoots , zaids studio launch ( @atrangz ) , my dad not doin well n us losing him , n more drama ... but what I’ve had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me , My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday ! Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I’m over the moon . #Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar."

Taking to the comments section, Zaid replied, "I don’t say a lot on social media, but you already know how important you are to me! You’re the best G I love you Meri jaanu Itna sab toh boldiya lol." She responded, "hhhahhaha crazy". Zaid took to Instagram Stories and shared her post, writing, "mine" and "meri pyaari biwi".

Recently, Gauahar had asked women never to devalue themselves in love. She wrote, "This is for every girl who doesn’t value herself .. Until u find someone who treats u like a royal queen ..., treat urself better .. Alhamdulillah I found my king . I wish for true love for all you lovelies ... . #WithLove #trend #reels."

Zaid commented, "You are the perfect person I’ve met! The perfect wife, daughter, sister, friend, will be the perfect mother too Inshallah!" Many of her fans commented on her beauty and one of them praised her powerful personality saying, "People praise beauty, I praise your personality."

They tied the knot on December 25, 2020. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said, "I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts."

In October last year, she was seen in the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the seniors along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. She stayed in the house for a month.