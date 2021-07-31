Gauahar Khan reveals husband Zaid Darbar told her he will call off wedding: 'If you don’t wear...'

Actor Gauahar Khan has revealed that her husband Zaid Darbar had told her that he would call off their wedding if she did not comply with one wish of his. In an interview, she said that Zaid had told her that he 'can put up with everything' but if she didn't wear mehendi, there would be no wedding.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 last year after a whirlwind romance. Zaid had first seen her in July last year at a supermarket. However, she didn't pay any attention to him despite his multiple attempts to make her notice him.

In an interview with Coffee Time with Griha, Gauahar Khan said, “Zaid told me I can put up with everything, your work schedule everything, but if you don’t wear mehendi on your wedding, then call this quits.”

Earlier, speaking with SpotboyE, Gauahar Khan had said, “So, my husband Zaid was kind enough to join me for the shoot because we just got married and I was a new bride. In fact, in 14 Phere I was wearing my own wedding mehendi. I don't know how it was so beautifully done by Allah, but all the scenes I shot post my wedding for the film were all marriage scenes.”

Recently, Gauahar and Zaid went for their honeymoon to Moscow, Russia, more than six months after they tied the knot. On Instagram, she shared a series of pictures and videos with Zaid.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she had said, "It was a honeymoon trip as we couldn’t go anywhere post our wedding. We both had work and though we visited a few cities in India, most were work-related. So when we learnt that Russia is open for tourists and we were hoping for a holiday, so we went ahead. We took all precautions and really enjoyed ourselves. People over there weren’t taking as much care as we were (laughs). It was a lot of fun and there were so many things to do. With everything that we have been through in this year, it was perfect.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar was recently seen in 14 Phere. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. Actor Jameel Khan was also seen in a pivotal role. The film released on Zee5 on July 23.

Gauahar was previously seen in the controversial Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, headlined by actor Saif Ali Khan. She had also appeared as a ‘senior’ on Bigg Boss 14, alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.