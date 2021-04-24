Gauahar Khan shares goofy video on Ramadan fast, asks fans: 'How many of you can relate to this?'

Actor Gauahar Khan on Saturday shared a video of herself in which she goofily lip-syncs to the Leave the Door Open song by Bruno Mars. The song has become the latest trend on social media platforms and Gauahar gave a glimpse of her fast during Ramadan.

Taking to Instagram Reels, she captioned the video, "How many of u can relate to this ?? Hahahaha had to do this #trend for #RAMDAN2021 #Funny but true . Haahhahaha #reels what’s ur fave thing to break roza with , khajoor or water ???" The video opens with her acting to "when iftaar time increases by a minute everyday". It ends with "n finally when it's time to eat" as she pops a date in her mouth breaking her fast, with a smile.

The video left several celebrities and fans in splits. Gauahar's sister-in-law Anam Darbar wrote, "cutie !!", to which she replied with "hehe". A fan wrote, "Hahaha so cute & 100% relatable why so pyaari my baby? love youuu I usually break/open my fast with a khajoor." Another wrote, "Yes so relatable." A third wrote, "Hahahaha.. so cute."

Recently, Gauahar had shut down a troll for asking why she didn't post a condolence message for Hina Khan, after her father died. Gauahar had replied, "Because I am not a fake person to put it out only on social media. What I had to do, I did it. My connection with Hina is from my heart and I don't need to prove my connection to really silly people like you. So, please keep your negativity to yourself and don't bring it here. I am an individual and I take my decisions on a personal level."

She had added, "What I feel and how I feel, I react accordingly, and I will always do that, and I have her dad in my prayers, her in my prayers, and I don't need to prove anything to silly people like you, who only live your lives on social media and think just by putting a condolence on social media, you are feeling something, that's not true. When you feel, you feel. And, when you feel, you reach out to the person. You don't have to prove it to the 'janta' (public), understand.. This just makes me so angry." Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar, reportedly visited Hina at the hospital.

Gauahar tied the knot with Zaid on December 25 last year. In October last year, she was seen in the Bigg Boss 14 house as one of the seniors along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. She stayed in the house for two weeks.