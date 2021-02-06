Gauri Khan and AbRam step out for lunch date with Bollywood wives Maheep, Bhavana and Seema. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, stepped out for a lunch date with her friends on Saturday. She was joined by her son, AbRam, who was spotted by his mother's side as they made their way to a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.

Also joining Gauri for lunch were Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. All the four ladies were seen in co-ordinated outfits: white shirts and blue jeans. Gauri wore a crisp white shirt with large letters printed on it and shredded blue jeans. Bhavana looked cool and casual in her white V-neck top and jeans, while Maheep chose a white sweatshirt with skinny jeans and olive green boots. Seema wore a large white shirt with jeans.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a reality show following the lives of four 'Bollywood wives' and made its debut on Netflix last year. The four lead celebrities were Maheep, who is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and a relative of Anil Kapoor, late Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and others; Neelam, who is the wife of actor Sameer Soni; Seema Khan, who is the wife of actor Sohail Khan and is Salman Khan's sister-in-law; and Bhavana, who is the wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother of actor Ananya Panday.

The show received negative reviews from critics but was popular among audiences for its 'cringe-watching' qualities. It also included special appearances by Karan Johar, Janhvi, Malaika Arora, Arjun, Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor and also Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, who are close friends of the ladies.

Gauri and Shah Rukh also have two older children -- son Aryan and daughter Suhana. While Aryan wishes to be a filmmaker and has completed his course in filmmaking in the US, Suhana has aspirations to become an actor like her father. She is currently enrolled in a film studies course at New York University.