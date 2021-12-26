Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra are all love as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate Christmas at new home

Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were among those who reacted to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Christmas photo. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this month, shared identical pictures from their bash at their new home.

In the picture, Vicky held Katrina close as they posed by the Christmas tree. While Vicky captioned the picture, “Meri Christmas!”, Katrina wrote, “Merry Christmas.”

Many stars, including Gauri, Priyanka, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor and Athiya Shetty, showed their love by ‘liking’ the picture. Meanwhile, Vicky's close friends Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia shared their reactions in the comments.

Commenting on Vicky's post, Angad wrote, “Waheguru,” along with a few heart emojis. “Awwwww love you guys happy Christmas soneyo! @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif,” Neha commented. Director Zoya Akhtar also dropped a heart emoji. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Jeh baat.”

Katrina and Vicky's Christmas celebrations was special for two reasons. Not only did they celebrate their first Christmas after their wedding, it was also their first celebration at their new home. They hosted a few friends on the occasion, pictures of which emerged online.

While the spacious home featured minimal decor and furniture, the pictures revealed a heavily decorated Christmas tree was set up for the occasion.

Earlier this month, Anushka had revealed that the couple was moving into the same building in which she and Virat live in Mumbai. Following their wedding, Katrina and Vicky held a special puja at the residence before they moved in. Vicky's parents were spotted at the residence on the day of the puja.

Both Katrina and Vicky have a bunch of projects in the making. Katrina will be seen in Phone Bhoot, followed by Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia and Priyanka. Vicky has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

