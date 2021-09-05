Gauri Khan designs luxury apartments in Mumbai. See pics of the classy bedrooms, stylish chandeliers

Film producer-interior designer Gauri Khan has designed apartments in Mumbai's Trump Towers and pictures of the interiors have been shared online. Gauri, who is actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, had previously revealed she was working on the project.

The pictures, shared by Architectural Digest India on Instagram, gave a glimpse at the different rooms of the luxury home. The rooms come with white wallpapers and large windows on one side of the room, giving a view of the city. A contemporary chandelier also hangs in the living room.

The bedroom has been designed keeping optimal utilisation of space in mind. While the bed has a plush headboard and a painting above it, there is also a sofa on the other end of the bed and a single couch resting in one corner of the room. Side tables rest on both ends of the bed.

The residential property is located in Worli. According to the website, the property has 3 and 4 BHKs flats.

Last month, Gauri has shared a picture posing by the Trump Towers logo on Instagram and said, “My latest collaboration with Lodha creates a unique luxury experience that will redefine the paradigms of elegance and grandeur."

Over the past few months, Gauri has designed and redesigned a number of spaces. In July, she revealed that she had designed fashion designer Manish Malhotra's workspace. She shared pictures of his studio and wrote, "Two creative heads on one fun project..#design studio #library # work from home..sneak peak. #gaurikhandesigns @manishmalhotra05".

Gauri also refurbished Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment office during the lockdown. Sharing pictures of the newly-done office, Gauri wrote, "Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great experience throughout the lockdown.”

“A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him,” she added.