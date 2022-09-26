Gauri Khan left a hilarious comment on Shah Rukh Khan's latest shirtless pic, Mesut Ozil also reacts

Shah Rukh Khan dropped a bomb on Sunday by showing off his abs in a shirtless pic which he shared along with a message for his missing shirt. All from his wife Gauri Khan to German footballer Mesut Ozil to the soon-to-be-married actor Richa Chadha have reacted to his post in humour. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan makes wait for Pathaan tougher

Shah Rukh had shared the picture with the caption, "Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota… (how would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much on this, this would have happened if you were there).’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan."

Shah Rukh Khan shared a new picture of himself on Instagram on Sunday.

Gauri Khan reacted to Shah Rukh's caption, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!!” Football player Mesut Özil shared a clapping emoji in the comments section. Richa Chadha wrote, “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga (people who are soon to be married need to be careful).”

Tiger Shroff commented on the picture, “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend.” Singer Amaal Mallik wrote, “Khatam (finished)”. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar also wrote, "Deadddd sir." Comedian Sandeep Sharma wrote, “Arey ye kitne abs nikaal liye 12 to iss pic mein hee dikh rahe hain (how many abs have you made, 12 are already visible in this pic).” Actor Siddharth Nigam reacted, “Woooooo.” Vishaal Kotian asked, “Kaise SIR kaise (how sir how) you have raised the bar..”

Shah Rukh raised the curiosity quotient for his upcoming film Pathaan by sharing the picture which is supposedly his look from the film. He sports shoulder-length hair and a chiselled body in the action thriller. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead and John Abraham as the antagonist. It will release in theatres next year on January 25.

