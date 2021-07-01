Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan enjoy a 'fun night' with Manish Malhotra. See inside pics

Gauri Khan, along with her close friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan enjoyed a "fun night" with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Maheep shared pictures from their get-together at his house.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, can be seen wearing a white jacket, while Maheep Kapoor, the wife of Sanjay Kapoor, is wearing a black dress and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan is in an off-white dress as they pose with Manish Malhotra. Manish is dressed in black in the pictures.

Sharing the picture, Maheep wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Fun night (red heart emojis)." She also tagged Gauri Khan, Seema Khan and Manish Malhotra. Seema also posted the group picture on her Instagram Stories and captioned it with red heart emojis.

Maheep Kapoor also shared a picture of the sumptuous spread at the dining table. Sharing a picture on social media, Manish Malhotra wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Night with the Glam girls (Red heart emojis )." He also tagged Seema Khan, Maheep and Gauri Khan.

Earlier this week, Manish hosted Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora for lunch. He also shared pictures from their get-together and wrote, "#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial #funtimes #memorable #moments #love."

Kareena Kapoor and Manish share a strong friendship bond and have often worked together. He has designed outfits for many of her Bollywood movies as well as some of the most important events in her personal life.

Manish Malhotra also hosted actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for dinner this week, and they posed for selfies later.