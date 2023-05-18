Gauri Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan in romantic photos, says 'thank you for being part of my journey'. See post

On Monday, the launch of Gauri Khan's coffee table book My Life in Design was attended by actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan. Videos and photos of the two from the event, which was held in Mumbai, were all over social media. At the book launch, Shah Rukh had opened up about Gauri's work as an interior designer and her journey over the years. Now, Gauri has shared unseen photos of the two from the event. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gets Gauri Khan's age wrong at event, she corrects him. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan during a recent photoshoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and Shah Rukh from their recent photoshoot. She was in a black dress paired with silver heels, while Shah Rukh matched her in a black suit, which he had teamed with a white shirt. Shah Rukh had his arm around Gauri's waist in one of the pictures. Sharing them with a sweet caption, Gauri wrote, “My Life in Design available now @penguinindia. Thank you for being part of my journey @iamsrk. Get the coffee-table book...”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans loved their photos. One commented, "King and his queen (evil amulet emoji)." Another said, "Idk (I don't know) why I feel jealous after seeing this pic (heart emoji)..." One more said, "You both are beautiful." Many also said Shah Rukh featured in Gauri's post after a long time, and they were happy to see their 'cute' photos. In April, Gauri had teased her followers with family photos clicked for her coffee book. Shah Rukh and Gauri were joined by their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan in the photoshoot.

During the recent book launch, Shah Rukh had opened up about Gauri's journey as a designer, and how it began by chance. A video from the event, which was shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, had Shah Rukh talking about moving into a director's house with Gauri after they married. He said, “We used to live at a house next to Taj, which was my director's house. He lent it to us and said you stay here as long as you are making films. We didn't have too much money.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about their home Mannat, he said, “It was way beyond (our budget). But we managed to buy (Mannat) which was worthy. It was quite debilitated, kind of broken and then we didn't have money to furnish it. Of course, we called one designer. The lunch that he served us telling us how he designed the house was way more than the salary I won in a month. We were like - this guy is going to charge a lot. So how do we do this house now, we bought it but what do we do with it.” Shah Rukh added that he then turned to Gauri and asked her to do up their new house since she had ‘artistic talent’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON