Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauri Khan renovates Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies' office for social distancing, see pics
bollywood

Gauri Khan renovates Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies' office for social distancing, see pics

Gauri Khan has renovated portions of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment office and here is a sneak peak into the new look.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Gauri poses in the newly-renovated office.

Designer Gauri Khan has been keeping busy for some time now and the results of her hard work are now ready for all to see. She was working on the renovation of the lounge area of her husband, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment office. The place has been re-designed, keeping in mind the times that we live in, and is made for virtual meetings, and social distancing in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gauri has used a masculine and minimalistic theme with a colour palette of black, white and grey for the renovation. The office now has huge, lush leather sofas seated beside a space made for visitors to play chess.

Sharing pictures from the newly-renovated area, Gauri wrote on Instagram, "Designing Shah Rukh’s office at Red Chillies was great experience throughout the lockdown. I wouldn’t trust anyone other than @vox.india.interior for this project. Amidst the masculine and minimalistic theme with a color palette of black, white and grey, Kerradeco gave me a wide range of options providing a tactile touch sensation. The innovative infratop ceiling system of VOX soffit promises extraordinary quality as well as reliability."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kangana shares video on how she used to praise Alia, Deepika, but doesn't now

As wife Kirron fights blood cancer, Anupam tweets: 'God never gives me less'

Amitabh Bachchan gets 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine, says whole family has got it

Rimi Sen: 'I could have got more work had I struggled some more'

She added, "A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him. #officedesign #voxinterior #gaurikhandesign @bottomlinemedia."

Also read: Alia Bhatt under home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had announced his new project titled Darlings, under Red Chillies' banner, featuring Alia Bhatt and Delhi Crime star Shefali Shah in lead roles. "Life is tough Darlings, but so are you....both! Unleashing our #Darlings onto the world....Caution is advisable. PS: yeh comedy thodi dark hai...," he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauri khan wife gauri khan shah rukh khan family red chillies entertainment

Related Stories

bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her woes as she fights coronavirus: 'Covid sucks, lost smell and taste'

PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 07:22 AM IST
tv

Kapil Sharma birthday: When he talked of life before stardom, getting sister married from Laughter Challenge prize money

PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 07:16 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP