Gauri Khan shares ‘beautiful note’ on Shah Rukh Khan's 30 years at movies

Interior designer, film producer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan gave a shoutout to the actor with a sweet note. As Shah Rukh clocked 30 years in the film industry, Gauri shared the motion poster of his upcoming film Pathaan. In the caption, she praised the actor for not only being a father and a husband but also being a friend and an actor, who touches people’s lives. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan hosts rare Insta live, talks about Pathaan, Salman Khan and more)

She wrote, “It is difficult for us to comprehend what he does outside of being a father, a husband, a friend - and the way he affects people's lives. The only thing we understand is that he tries to work harder today than he did yesterday.”

Reacting to Gauri’s post, fans have left sweet comments praising the couple. A fan wrote, “That’s the most beautiful description. Thank you!” “King and queen. Best family ever god bless you” added another fan. A user wrote, “And we as fans know that he couldn't be the best without you as a woman who is always trying to have patience and loyal to him and his career.”

Earlier on Saturday evening, Shah Rukh hosted a live session on Instagram. He interacted with fans on several topics as he answered their questions about his life, son AbRam Khan, upcoming films, celebrities in Bollywood and much more. He also confirmed that he will be a part of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tiger 3 and revealed that the trailer for Pathaan will be launched between November to December this year. He also jokingly said that he and Deepika Padukone have the same hairstyle in Pathaan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan reunites Shah Rukh with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone. The film also features John Abraham. It will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh’s comeback after four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh also has Jawan and Dunki.

