Shah Rukh Khan hosts rare Insta live, talks about Pathaan, Salman Khan and more

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle and held a live session with his fans. On Saturday, he completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry since his debut in Raj Kanwar’s Deewana. During his live interaction with fans, Shah Rukh appeared in an all-black look with all of his film awards in the background. (Also read: Pathaan motion poster: Shah Rukh Khan returns in a new look as he completes 30 years at the movies)

In the virtual interaction, Shah Rukh Khan touched upon his much-awaited forthcoming films, Pathaan and Jawan. He revealed that the trailer for Pathaan will be launched in the window of November to December this year. He also talked about several celebrities, including Salman Khan whom he referred to as his brother. He also interacted with fans and answered their questions on several topics. He also joked that him and Deepika Padukone have the same hairstyle in Pathaan.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh had unveiled the motion poster of Pathaan. The poster featured him in a rugged avatar and was seen wielding a gun in one hand. His unshaven look has grabbed everyone’s attention on social media. Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “30 yrs and not counting cos your love and smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks yet another collaboration between Shah Rukh with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika. The film also features John Abraham in a pivotal role.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh is also joining hands with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for Jawan, which is slated to debut in theatres on June 2, 2023. In the film, he is seen in a battered and bandaged look. The actor is also a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu. It is set to release on December 22, 2023.

