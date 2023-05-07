Gauri Khan shares video after spotting Suhana Khan's hoarding from the office; here's how her daughter reacted. Watch

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Sunday, shared a video after spotting her daughter Suhana Khan from her office. Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a brief clip. The video began with a glimpse inside Gauri's office. A table on which a wooden box, papers and certificates lay, was seen in the room. A few chairs were also kept inside her office. (Also Read | Suhana Khan looks radiant in pictures from New York, calls it ‘happy place’) Gauri Khan recently spotted her daughter Suhana Khan at this place in Mumbai.

The camera was next panned towards the glass window. A hoarding featuring Suhana Khan in a Maybelline advertisement was seen outside Gauri's office. For the shooting, Suhana wore a red outfit and matching lipstick. Gauri captioned the post, "Guess who I spotted at the office today?"

Reacting to the video, Suhana posted kissing and red heart emojis. Malaika Arora wrote, "Awwwwww" while Amrita Arora dropped red heart emojis. Maheep Kapoor commented, "Faaabbbbbb, love it." Bhavana Pandey and Deanne Panday posted heart eyes emojis. Recently, Suhana was made the brand ambassador of make-up and cosmetics brand Maybelline.

Currently, Suhana is in New York. Recently, she shared a couple of pictures from her New York stay on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Suhana posed for the camera with a big smile as she wore a black dress.

In other pictures, she gave a glimpse of a flower shop with a bunch of beautiful flowers. Suhana also shared a row full of movie scripts displayed on colourful papers. Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy place". Suhana completed her higher studies in New York.

Suhana will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original The Archies. Apart from Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agstya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will also make their debut as actors in this movie.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies. It will release on Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

