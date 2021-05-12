Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh first saw her on a poster, she didn't know who he was: ‘He tried to enquire about me’
Geeta Basra says Harbhajan Singh first saw her on a poster, she didn't know who he was: ‘He tried to enquire about me’

Geeta Basra said that her husband Harbhajan Singh first saw her on a film poster and tried to make enquiries about her. She, however, did not know who he was at the time as she had never watched cricket.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Geeta Basra married Harbhajan Singh in 2015.

Actor Geeta Basra, who tied the knot with cricketer Harbhajan Singh in 2015, said that he first saw her on a film poster and tried to find out more about her. However, she did not know who he was, at the time, as she had never watched cricket.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Geeta said, “He saw my poster, he liked me on that poster, so he tried to enquire about me. And then, my Woh Ajnabee song had released, and he was like, ‘Kaun hai yeh ladki (Who is this girl)?’”

“I never watched the sport so I didn’t know who Harbhajan Singh was. I didn’t know any of these guys,” she added.

Geeta made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Dil Diya Hai. The song Woh Ajnabee is from her second film, The Train, which released in 2007. She was seen in a handful of films, with her last release being the 2016 Punjabi film Lock.

Harbhajan and Geeta got married on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Hinaya, the following year. Currently, they are expecting their second child, due in July.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Geeta talked about becoming a mother for the second time. “It’s very different and this pregnancy has been very difficult. Hinaya’s was a smoother ride in terms of eating but this time, it is difficult to eat and I am not craving anything. I was really looking forward to indulging in some good food but maybe in the next couple of months, things change,” she said.

Geeta added that going through everything again is ‘scary’. “It is overwhelming. During Hinaya’s time, I was in London all alone but with this pregnancy, I have a child to focus on. Earlier, the attention was on me but now, Hinaya is the focus. Hinaya is excited and is looking forward to being a sister,” she said.

