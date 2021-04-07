IND USA
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh already have a daughter, Hinaya, together.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Mom-to-be Geeta Basra makes rare public appearance, spotted outside Mumbai clinic, see pics

  • Actor Geeta Basra, who is pregnant with her second child, was seen in Mumbai as she happily posed for photographers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 04:26 PM IST

Actor Geeta Basra, who is expecting her second child with cricketer Harbhajan Singh, was spotted in Mumbai. The actor was seen in an olive green camouflage short dress, as she smiled for the paparazzi.

Last month, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child. Sharing pictures, Geeta had written: "Coming soon.. July 2021." She and Harbhajan already have a daughter, Hinaya, together. They got married in October 2015 and welcomed Hinaya the next year, in July. She was born in London.

Geeta Basra poses for camerapersons.(Varinder Chawla)
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Geeta had mentioned how she always wanted her kid to have siblings. She had said: “I am not the person who wanted one child. A child needs a sibling, I feel. Of course, to each their own. I would love to have two kids.”

Geeta Basra announced her pregnancy last month.(Varinder Chawla)
Elaborating on her pregnancy, she had said: “It’s very different and this pregnancy has been very difficult. Hinaya’s was a smoother ride in terms of eating but this time, it is difficult to eat and I am not craving anything. I was really looking forward to indulging in some good food but maybe in the next couple of months, things change.”

Geeta and Harbhajan met in 2007 around the time she made her acting debut. She worked in films such as Dil Diya Hai (2006) and The Train (2007) but without much success. Thereafter, she decided to concentrate on her personal life.

Geeta continues the Indian tradition of actors marrying cricketers. Sharmila Tagore married Mansooor Ali Khan Pataudi while, more recently, Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017. While Sharmila lived long before social media became a force, Anushka had to face a lot of trolling as Virat's girlfriend.

Commenting on this phenomenon, Geeta had told HT in a separate interview: “People who’re die hard fans of the sport, they need some kind of excuse, or scapegoat. For them, wives and girlfriends are easy targets. They target them and say it happened because of them, they’re a bad omen, but don’t say anything when someone does perform well.”

