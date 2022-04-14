Geeta Basra: We will celebrate Jovan’s first Baisakhi in an intimate way, instead of going all out

Actor Geeta Basra and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh are planning a simple yet intimate way to celebrate their son Jovan’s first Baisakhi in Mumbai. She says the festival is a great way to reunite family and make up for the moments lost in the last two years.

“We all will come together to celebrate the festival, cook some delicious meals, and dress up. We haven’t planned anything grand because Bhaji is shooting, also we can’t forget that Covid-19 virus is still out there,” Basra tells us.

She continues, “The festival is special because it is the beginning of a new year, and we want it to start on a positive note. That’s why we will spend some happy moments with the family. It is a great way to bring the family together and celebrate. We’ll probably have a bonfire, and have an intimate function together.”

They ditched the grand celebrations as a step to keep it “restricted”. “We want to keep it amongst ourselves. Because Covid is not over. The cases might be lower, but it is still out there, so we need to be careful,” says Basra, who also has a daughter, Hinaya.

According to Basra, being together with family on festival holds a new meaning after the pandemic experience, as she puts, “we were away from each other in the tough times in the last two years, now, at least we can meet our family and friends, and make up for the lost time”.

The celebrations might be low-key, but the spirits are high. “With kids, you get more excited to celebrate every festival. It is more about seeing them enjoy and making memories. We like to make it extra special because it’s for them to remember,” she says, adding, “We also make sure to celebrate the festivals so that our kids understand the relevance behind it, and our culture a bit better”.

In fact, Basra reveals it is Hinaya who is more excited to celebrate Baisakhi with Jovan. “She is always excited, whether it’s his monthly birthday or Baisakhi, to get him involved and celebrate festivals with him. And the excitement is definitely infectious,” she wraps up with a laugh.