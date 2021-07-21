Gehana Vasisth: Raj Kundra didn’t force me to do anything, we didn’t make any not porn film

After Raj Kundra’s arrest on July 19, in connection with making and distributing pornographic films, actor Gehana Vasisth, who’s out on bail on the same case, claims that this is a ploy to frame everyone involved with the app.

Vasisth, who has done multiple projects for the app, clarifies, “First of all there’s no censorship on digital platforms, whatever people want, they’re making. But whatever videos that we’ve made for the app, in no way can you call it porn. We all know what porn is, but we were not doing porn. One needs to watch these videos first and then call them porn. These are the same category of content which other big OTT platforms make. But when we don’t target them, why target me, why target Raj Kundra?”

The Gandi Baat actor further shares, “How can you say we make porn? We’re in fact making what the other big apps are making. Why are they tagged as bold and ours is called porn? These are normal bold erotic films.”

Coming clean about her association with the app and working with Kundra, Vasisth reveals that she did three films on Kundra’s app but quickly adds that he never forced her to do anything.

“Mujhse wahi kaam karaya gaya hai jo script di gayi thi. I was paid in full what was promised and none of those films were in the category of porn. This is a trap and we are being framed,” she asserts.

The actor, who was arrested in February, claims that the crime branch made a false case to implicate her without any proof.

“I’ve been hearing that I’m a porn star ever since my arrest. It was reported that I was caught on set making porn somewhere in a bungalow in Madh Island and my charge sheet said that they also confiscated my phone and laptop, which I had resisted. But the truth is that I was picked up from my house on February 5 without any warrant and I willingly gave up my belongings,” Vasisth alleges adding that she denied involvement in any porn making activity and returned home.

“I was asked to visit the next day also, which I did. If I was wrong, I’d have taken anticipatory bail but I did not. Later, they also put the allegations of gang rape on me and I was jailed on February 17. I was framed, the charges were fabricated and I was in jail for 5 months,” she ends.