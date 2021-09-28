Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Gehana Vasisth says Sherlyn Chopra should 'worship' Raj Kundra, calls her digs at Shilpa Shetty ploy to stay in news
bollywood

Gehana Vasisth says Sherlyn Chopra should ‘worship’ Raj Kundra, calls her digs at Shilpa Shetty ploy to stay in news

Gehana Vasisth said that Sherlyn Chopra is ‘whatever she is today’ because of Raj Kundra and should be grateful to him. Gehana also slammed Sherlyn for making ‘personal’ remarks about Shilpa Shetty.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Gehana Vasisth criticised Sherlyn Chopra for taking digs at Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.

Actor Gehana Vasisth slammed actor Sherlyn Chopra for taking potshots at actor Shilpa Shetty, dubbing it a publicity stunt. Gehana also claimed that Sherlyn should ‘worship’ Shilpa’s businessman husband Raj Kundra, who has been accused of running a porn racket, for helping her earn a lot of money.

Gehana, who is known for her role in the ALTBalaji series Gandii Baat, is out on bail in the same case that Raj was arrested in. He was released on bail earlier this month.

Speaking to a leading daily, Gehana said that Sherlyn is trying to stay in the headlines by making ‘personal’ comments about Shilpa. “She has nothing else to do and is only doing this to keep herself in the news. Also, Sherlyn pulled off this stunt so that she does not come across as an accused for making bold content. But now she has started getting personal with Shilpa Shetty, who is not giving any attention to her statement. Shilpa doesn’t even see it as important enough to file a defamation case against her.”

Gehana said that Sherlyn has earned a lot of money because of Raj and should not only be thankful to him but should also ‘worship’ him. “Whatever she is today is because of him,” she said.

It was Sherlyn who ‘dragged Raj Kundra into making bold content’, according to Gehana. While Sherlyn met Raj only two-and-a-half years ago, she was ‘making porn and even more sleazy content’ since 2012, Gehana claimed.

“All she knows is to strip and now she is mudslinging to be in the news. She also knows that she will get attention only if she speaks against Raj Kundra and that is what she has been doing. She probably felt left out after Raj Kundra came out of jail and people forgot about her, so, she began attacking Shilpa Shetty. Thankfully, for Shilpa, Sherlyn does not exist at all,” Gehana said.

Also see | Sherlyn Chopra says Raj Kundra ‘misguided’ her into shooting porn: ‘He even told me that Shilpa Shetty likes my videos’

Sherlyn has been taking jibes at Shilpa on Twitter. Recently, Sherlyn said that it is ‘very easy’ to do ‘sashtang dandvat pranams’ and speak about Rani Laxmibai on stage, referring to Shilpa’s actions on Super Dancer 4. Sherlyn advised Shilpa to do something for those who are suffering.

Previously, Sherlyn seemed to be poking fun at Shilpa as it was reported that she said in her statement to the Mumbai Police that she was unaware of Raj’s business. “According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves,” she said in a video.

gehana vasisth sherlyn chopra raj kundra shilpa shetty
