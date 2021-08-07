Sherlyn Chopra says Raj Kundra ‘misguided’ her into shooting porn: ‘He even told me that Shilpa Shetty likes my videos’

Sherlyn Chopra alleged that Raj Kundra ‘misguided’ her into thinking that ‘semi-nude and porn’ shoots were normal. She even claimed that he told her that his wife Shilpa Shetty liked her pictures and videos.

On Friday, Sherlyn recorded her statement with the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch in the porn case, of which Raj is allegedly the ‘key conspirator’. He is currently in judicial custody.

In an interview with India Today Television, Sherlyn said that Raj misled her about the kind of shoots she was doing. “Raj Kundra was my mentor. He had misguided me, saying whatever I was shooting was for glamour. He even told me that Shilpa Shetty likes my videos and photos. Raj Kundra made me believe that semi-nude and porn is casual, everyone does it and so should I,” she said.

Sherlyn said that when she first met Raj, she thought she would ‘get big breaks’ but instead, he made her ‘do wrong things’. She opened up about her agreement with Armsprime and said that she initially started with ‘glamorous videos’ and eventually progressed to ‘complete nude videos’.

“Raj Kundra kept telling me that Shilpa Shetty liked my videos and photos. This gave me more motivation to work on such videos. When you are motivated by people like Shilpa Shetty, you don’t understand what’s right and wrong. When I was praised for making such videos, it gave me a push to do more,” she said.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor says she, sister Rhea Kapoor were ‘bullied’ by some men in Bollywood while making Aisha

Last month, Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of porn videos. Shilpa, in a statement shared on her social media accounts earlier this month, urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy for the sake of their two children--Viaan and Samisha. She also maintained that she is a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’.

Shilpa objected to the aspersions being cast on her and nasty comments being made about her as well as her family. “I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she said.