When Raj Kundra said he was scared to propose to Shilpa Shetty, didn’t want her to make him her ‘big brother’

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged links to a porn racket, once said that he was scared to propose to his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty. He made the revelation during an appearance on Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2014.

Host Kapil Sharma asked if it takes something ‘special’ to woo a superstar. Raj said that he was initially nervous about proposing to Shilpa and joked that he did not want her to bro-zone him.

Raj said that he first met Shilpa in London. “Main darr raha tha inko propose karne ke liye. Yeh ek show jeeti thi wahaan pe, Big Brother. Main nahi chahta tha ki yeh mujhe apna ‘big brother’ bana de (I was initially scared to propose to her. She won a show in London called Big Brother and I didn’t want her to make me her big brother),” he quipped.

“Pehle maine iski maa ko pataya, thoda inki language seekhi, Tulu. Maa ko patane ke baad baap ko pataya. Uske baad uski behen ko, kutte ko, billi ko, fish ko… Jaise woh sab impress ho gaye, itna pressure daal diya iske upar ki isne apne aap hi haan bol diya (First, I impressed her mother by learning their language, Tulu. Then I impressed her father. Then, I impressed her sister, dog, cat, fish… When everyone was charmed by me, they put so much pressure on her that she instantly said yes to me),” he added.

Shilpa and Raj got married in 2009. They have two children together--a nine-year-old son named Viaan and a daughter Samisha who was born via surrogacy last year.

Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month for alleged involvement in the production and streaming of pornographic content via his Hotshots app. Shilpa reacted to the development only earlier this week. “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family,” she said in her statement.

Shilpa urged the media to respect the family’s privacy. “I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she said.