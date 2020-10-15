Shilpa Shetty was unimpressed with five-carat diamond ring Raj Kundra proposed to her with, took a while to say yes. Watch

Shilpa Shetty found her happily-ever-after in Raj Kundra and settled into wedded bliss with him in 2009. In an old video that has surfaced online, she is seen reminiscing about the romantic proposal in Paris, and how she took a while to say yes to him.

Talking to Shibani Dandekar on The Love Laugh Live Show, Shilpa talked about how Raj took her completely by surprise with the proposal. “I was in Paris for the Karl Lagerfeld show. Raj flew down and proposed to me. He had booked out the whole banqueting hall at the Grand. A bit OTT. He had these violinists playing. He conned me into it. He told me, ‘We’re having lunch at a friend’s place, so just dress up well.’ My sister told me to wear red, so it was already planned. He had told me from Mumbai that we will be going to this really cool place but I had no clue. He had already asked my parents,” she said.

Raj planned a fancy meal for Shilpa and proposed with a diamond ring during the last course - dessert. “It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger.’ So I said yes there and then. He knew that I have always wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower. I have shot in Paris, I have shot beneath the Eiffel Tower, but I had decided that I would go up only with the man I end up with,” she said.

Interestingly, Raj recreated this moment when he turned director with the music video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song Teri Yaad. Last year, on Propose Day, Shilpa shared details of the proposal and said that it was ‘straight out of (her) dream’.

“Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a ‘ring’ under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting, Paris ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then,” she said.

On the work front, Shilpa will make her acting comeback after more than a decade with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She has also signed Priyadarshan’s comedy, Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

