Twitter discovers Raj Kundra's book How Not To Make Money: 'That didn’t age well'

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case earlier this week has led to his life and statements getting revisited on social media. The latest thing to come into notice is his 2013 novel and its rather ironical title, considering the latest developments, How Not To Make Money.

People on social media, specially Twitter, have been sharing post about the book. Sharing an old tweet of Raj in which he was promoting his book, a person wrote, "In the list of things that didn’t age well." Another tweeted, "Raj Kundra once wrote a book titled How Not to Make Money. I'm not even joking."

In the list of things that didn’t age well pic.twitter.com/1N32Dd2Tnz — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) July 20, 2021

How Not to Make Money: A Novel https://t.co/hZpPRjMmLL

Raj kundra is now making something else.. 😅🤣🤣 — B.K (@bgkRaj) July 24, 2021

"Sanskaari þorn Kundra wrote a book called 'How not to make money' but it looks like he is talking about his own businesses in the book," wrote a person. "Wife is swatch bharat ambassador and hubby wrote a book on how not to make money. Irony died 1000 deaths," read another tweet.

The plot synopsis for How Not To Make Money reads as follows:

When booze smugglers Jai and Mike reconsider their options after another close brush with the law, their friend Aziz, a corporate lawyer comes up with a plan for all of them to rake in even more money with less risk. Setting up an undetectable, foolproof scam, the boys who grew up together in the same London neighbourhood are now going to grow rich together, and quick. As with the best laid plans, they’d not counted on a few bumps along the way in the form of the intrepid fraud investigator who picks up on their trail, and Pam, the femme fatale whose sari blouses leave less to the imagination than bikinis, who has her eye set firmly on Jai. Knowing you have to risk it big to make it big, the boys put everything on the line in this high-speed thrill ride of a novel. But will they come out laughing or are they walking into a trap?

A Mumbai court on Friday sent Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27 in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films.

Mumbai Police told the Court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications on Monday night.