Ghoomer box office collection day 4: Abhishek Bachchan's film fails to take off, makes 34 lakh on first Monday

Ghoomer, helmed by R Balki, has not been performing well at the domestic box office even though the film has been praised by many. As per Sacnilk.com, the sports drama earned ₹34 lakh on its first Monday. This is the lowest collection of Ghoomer at the domestic box office since its release on August 18 (Friday).

Ghoomer box office collection so far

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹85 crore on Friday, ₹1.1 crore on Saturday, and ₹1.5 crore on Sunday. The film has earned ₹34 lakh nett in India on its fourth day, as per early estimates. It has witnessed a dip of 77.33%. The total collection of the film in India so far is ₹3.79 crore. The film is likely to earn ₹30 lakh, as per early estimates, on its first Tuesday. This will take the total collection to ₹4.09 crore on its fifth day.

About Ghoomer

In Ghoomer, Saiyami Kher essays the role of Anina, a determined athlete who, due to an unfortunate accident, loses her right arm. She finds strength again to become a history-defying sportsperson. Critics have lauded her earnest performance.

In the film, Abhishek Bachchan portrays the role of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Saiyami's character. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles.

Saiyami talks about Amitabh's gesture

Recently, Saiyami shared a long note after receiving a handwritten letter and flowers from actor Amitabh Bachchan. On Instagram, Saiyami shared pictures of the letter and flowers. A part of her caption read, “At the premiere of Ghoomer in Melbourne, everybody was sobbing. 'Show some emotion Kher saab', AB said as he hugged me after our standing ovation. But I stood there seemingly zen about everything. In reel life I can cry buckets, in real life, you will never know how I’m feeling."

Saiyami added, “Yesterday, as I sat at home pondering my fate, someone rang the doorbell. There was a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note. My heart skipped a beat. Is this what I think it is? THE stamp of approval which every actor in this country dreams of? I looked up to the skies and finally bawled, 'Look what this is, Aiedu'. Hope.Thank you @amitabhbachchan Sir.”

