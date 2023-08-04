Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan motivates dejected Saiyami Kher to play cricket with one hand, Amitabh seen in cameo

The trailer for Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, was unveiled on Friday. The over two-minute-long video begins with Saiyami playing cricket and getting selected for the national women's team. A happy Saiyami Kher celebrates the moment with her family, including Shabana Azmi, who roots for her. Angad Bedi is seen as her love interest. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan pushes Ghoomer trailer release due to Nitin Desai's death as ‘a mark of respect’)

Ghoomer trailer

Saiyami Kher, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in Ghoomer trailer.

Things turn bleak after Saiyami's character meets with an accident and doctors amputate her right hand. Saiyami's character, extremely demoralised, wants to end her life, when Abhishek approaches her. At first, he taunts her, but then motivates her to play for the country with her left hand. The trailer next shows how Abhishek becomes her coach.

Amitabh has a cameo in Ghoomer

The video also gives a view of the hardships Saiyami's character faces along the way. The trailer ends with a brief glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, seemingly playing the role of a commentator during a cricket match. The film's team, in the trailer, also shows that Abhishek is not all happy as he has his own battles to fight.

Amitabh and Navya react to trailer

Amitabh shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Yeeeaaaahhh yeeeaaaah yeeeeaaah whoooaaahhh!!!!! Here’s a trailer that makes the heart and head spin." His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "He's back (red heart emoji) @bachchan!!!!!"

Amitabh shared the trailer on Instagram.

Navya Naveli Nanda shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories.

About Ghoomer

Ghoomer portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek. It is helmed by R Balki. Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film. The film will release in theatres on August 18.

Ghoomer is also set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). It will be screened on August 12 at Hoyts, Docklands. Excited about the film's premiere at IFFM, Abhishek and R Balki said in a joint statement recently, "It's indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. It is a tribute to the sport and the reservoir of human resilience."

