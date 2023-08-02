Abhishek Bachchan pushes Ghoomer trailer release due to Nitin Desai's death as ‘a mark of respect’

On Wednesday, actor Abhishek Bachchan officially announced that the trailer of his upcoming film Ghoomer will not be released on August 3. This decision arrived after the news of art director Nitin Desai's death. The actor reasoned his decision as a ‘mark of respect’ to the late Lagaan art director. Also read: Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer release 'out of respect' for Nitin Desai The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's next Ghoomer will release on August 4.

Confirming the new death, Abhishek issued a statement on social media on behalf of his team. He tweeted, “As a mark of respect to our beloved #NitinDesai, we the team of #Ghoomer have decided to postpone our trailer release function which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it day after on the 4th of August.”

Previously it was Akshay Kumar who postponed the release of the first trailer of his film OMG 2. He had revealed that he was extremely sad to know about Nitin Desai's death and hence decided to postpone the trailer release out of respect.

Akshay tweeted, "Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11 am. Om Shanti."

Nitin Desai, famously known for creating sets of blockbuster films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar and Lagaan, is said to have died by suicide, as per Mumbai Police and multiple reports. He was found dead at his studio in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ghoomer is directed by R Balki. It stars Abhishek with Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. The film is an inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami. It revolves around how she excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek. Ghoomer will release in theatres on August 18.

Previously, the makers had revealed a glimpse of Ghoomer with a motion poster. It received positive reactions from social media. The film will be the opening film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, taking place this month.

