Ghoomer motion poster: Saiyami Kher determined to play cricket with one hand, Abhishek Bachchan is her coach

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film Ghoomer also starring Saiyami Kher. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek posted a brief video giving a glimpse of himself and Saiyami Kher. He also shared new posters of the film in another Instagram post. (Also Read | Saiyami Kher unveils first look of Ghoomer with Abhishek Bachchan 'It feels too good to be true') Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher will be seen in Ghoomer.

Ghoomer's motion poster

In the clip, Saiyami is seen with only her left hand in which she held a cricket ball. She stood outdoors wearing a white uniform. Soon Abhishek joins her with an intense look on his face. He plays the character of her coach. In the clip, Abhishek is seen in a brown hoodie and pants.

The clip started with a voiceover in Hindi, "Logically, can someone play with one hand for the country? No. But this life is a game of magic and not logic." The clip ended with the theme of Ghoomer playing in the background. Abhishek captioned the post, “Lefty hai? Left hi hai (Is she lefty? Only left is there). Ghoomer in cinemas on 18th August…”

Celebs and fans react to Ghoomer post

Reacting to the post, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan commented, "All the best brother (black heart emoji) you." Suniel Shetty said, "(Clapping hands, red heart and raised hands emojis) ab baby." Navya Naveli Nanda posted a red heart emoji while Sikandar Kher dropped a muscle emoji.

A fan said, "I don't know why Abhishek is the most underrated actor but he has grown so much in his acting and gives justice to his role. I'm sure this is a good one as well." "Wow completely bowled," read a comment.

About Ghoomer

Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. The film is an inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, Abhishek. The film will release in theatres on August 18.

Ghoomer will be the opening film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Recently, R Balki and Abhishek expressed their excitement and said that it's an honour for them. "It's indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. It is a tribute to the sport and the reservoir of human resilience," Abhishek and R Balki had said in a joint statement.

