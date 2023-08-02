Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer release 'out of respect' for Nitin Desai

Akshay Kumar has postponed the release of the first trailer of his much-awaited film OMG 2. He revealed that he was extremely sad to know about the death of Nitin Desai, and added that the launch has been postponed out of respect for Nitin. OMG 2 is slated for a theatrical release on August 11. (Also read: Akshay Kumar attempts Lord Shiva's Tandava dance) Akshay Kumar delays release of OMG 2 trailer.(AFP)

Akshay pays respects to Nitin Desai

Akshay tweeted Wednesday afternoon, "Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti."

Nitin Desai's death

Art director Nitin Desai, famously known for creating sets of blockbuster films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Lagaan, is said too have died by suicide, according to Mumbai Police. He was found at his studio in Mumbai.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a sequel to Umesh Shukla's 2012 film OMG. It featured Paresh Rawal as a businessman while Akshay Kumar played the role of a Hindu God Krishna in the film.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a Shiva devotee while Yami Gautam essays the role of a lawyer in the film. It is also set for a major box office clash - Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 also hits theatres the same day as OMG 2 does.

The teaser and posters for the second part of the film showed Akshay as Lord Shiva. However, his character has reportedly been changed to that of Messenger of God, a "doot".

Over the past few days, rumours claimed that OMG 2 faced troubles with the Central Board of Film Certification. There were even speculations around a delay in the release date of the film itself. However, all the rumours were put to rest Tuesday when Ajit Andhare, COO at the distribution house behind the film -Viacom 18 Studios - announced that the film has been cleared by the censors and will release on the pre-announced date.

