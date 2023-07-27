OMG 2 song Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar attempts Lord Shiva's Tandava dance in perfect Sawan number

A new song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2 seems to be the apt offering in the month of Sawan. Titled Har Har Mahadev, the song has Akshay Kumar channeling Lord Shiva with ash smeared on his face and body and doing his famous Tandava dance. Akshay Kumar in a still from OMG 2 song Har Har Mahadev.

Also read: OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar channels Lord Shiva as he comes to Pankaj Tripathi's rescue in his hour of need. Watch

The song Har Har Mahadev opens with an army of Shiva devotees, both men and women, decked up in traditional clothes and ash smeared on their faces and doing Shiva's Tandava dance. After watching them dance from a high podium, Akshay finally jumps into the crowd to show his own Tandava dance. The song has been sung and composed by Vikram Montrose and written by Shekhar Astitwa.

Akshay had caught the interest of his fans by sharing a motion poster of the song on Wednesday. The actor could be seen striking a pose with his chin resting on a dumroo, while looking straight into the camera, with ash on his face and hair.

The first song from the film Oonchi Oonchi Waadi was released few days ago and showed several glimpses from the film also starring Pankaj Tripathi. It has been sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi, composed by Raahi with music by Djstrings.

Censor board on OMG 2

In order to avoid any kind o backlash post its release, the film has already been sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to look at the dialogues and scenes. A new India Today report claims the censor board has suggested 15-20 cuts in the film. The report also states that the makers are “not keen on making the cuts and are planning to make an appeal against these changes.”

More about OMG 2

The OMG 2 teaser introduced Pankaj Tripathi as a Shiva devotee Kanti Sharan Mudgal whose son faces bullying in his school and looks upset most of the time. There was also a scene of him making a suicide attempt. Akshay was seen in a look inspired from Lord Shiva but in modern clothes.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam in the role of a lawyer. It will release in theatres on August 11, alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. The film is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God. Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON