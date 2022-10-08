Goodbye box office day 1 collection: Amitabh Bachchan's film is a non-starter, earns just 90 lakh

The first day figures for Amitabh Bachchan's latest film Goodbye are in and looks like the film's days at the ticket windows are numbered. It has not been able to surpass even ₹1 crore mark on opening day. Goodbye, a dark comedy about the woman death and her family coming together for her funeral, is a non-starter at the box office. (Also read: GodFather BO: Film enters ₹100-cr club, crosses Liger-Acharya lifetime earnings)

As per our trade sources, Goodbye managed a mere ₹90 lakh at the box office on day 1. This is less than Amitabh's last release, Jhund, which earned ₹1.5 crore on day 1. On comparison, Chiranjeevi's Godfather, which also released this week, is enjoying a far better run at the box office. It earned ₹100 crore in three days since release.

Earlier, the producers behind Goodbye had announced that the film's first day tickets will be available for ₹150 across the country. Balaji Motion Pictures shared a short video on its official Twitter page in which Bachchan is seen making the announcement.

"Our film 'Goodbye' is arriving at a cinema hall near you on October 7. We have decided that on October 7 the ticket of Goodbye will be special. "The ticket will be available at ₹150. So, please go and watch the film at a nearby theatre with your family. See you there!" the 79-year-old said in the clip.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan, "Goodbye" explores themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of life amid death. The film portrays the mayhem of every family dealing with the ups and downs that life throws but it also gently reminds the significance of being there for each other, through it all.

Amitabh will be seen next in Sooraj Bharjatrya's Uunchai with Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and others. He also has Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

