Govinda celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Tina, Yashvardhan; Sunita Ahuja skips family photos. Watch

Bollywood actor Govinda made a late-night arrival to join his family for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after returning from the US. Earlier, his wife Sunita Ahuja had addressed his absence from the celebration.

Govinda prays for Tina's marriage, Yashvardhan's success

Govinda celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

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The actor went directly to his family to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Govinda participated in the festivities with his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, and offered prayers during the Ganpati darshan.

Speaking to ANI, the actor reflected on his family’s tradition of Ganpati celebrations, which he mentioned began with his mother’s efforts.

Deep Dive Why did Sunita Ahuja bring Ganpati Bappa home herself this year? Sunita Ahuja decided to bring Ganpati Bappa home herself to carry on the family tradition and because she felt that she has received much fame over the last year, saying it was time to take on the responsibility. What tradition has Govinda's family followed during Ganesh Chaturthi? Govinda's family has a tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi that began with his mother. They actively participate in bringing the idol home and performing prayers, which Govinda emphasizes as an essential part of their family heritage. How did Sunita Ahuja celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year? Sunita Ahuja celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by joyfully welcoming Ganpati Bappa home, dancing and singing during the festivities, and committing to keep the tradition alive as long as she is able.

“This is a tradition in our house from my mother. I've been doing this for years, and now Yash is doing it. I pray to Bappa to give Yash his best wishes and blessings. May there be blessings of success and prosperity,” he said.

Praying for his son, Yashvardhan’s prosperous future and daughter Tina, Govinda added, “May God bless Tina with a good home and family. And Yash, the way he has carried forward his family's legacy, I hope he becomes even more successful. I hope he becomes so successful that people say he's even better than Govinda. May Bappa bless him, and may he never face any hardships.”

Sunita Ahuja gives family photo a miss

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{{^usCountry}} After interacting with the media, Govinda also posed with his kids Tina and Yashvardhan. However, Sunita gave the family photo a miss. Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After interacting with the media, Govinda also posed with his kids Tina and Yashvardhan. However, Sunita gave the family photo a miss. Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

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'I brought Ganpati home this time'

Earlier, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, welcomed Ganpati Bappa with much zeal with their kids. She also spoke about bringing Bappa home all by herself this year.

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Speaking to ANI, she said, “I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing - usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him. In the last year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I've been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So I decided that I'd bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands.”

She also confirmed that Govinda expected to return at night.

“Govinda ji is in America; he'll come back at night. If he is tired, he won't come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come,” Sunita said.

(With inputs from ANI)