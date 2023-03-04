Govinda celebrates son Yashvardhan Ahuja's birthday with wife Sunita, daughter Tina. Watch

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja were spotted in Mumbai with Yashvardhan Ahuja and Govinda. They stepped out to celebrate the birthday of the actor's son Yashvardhan. A video shared on Instagram showed them posing for the paparazzi. (Also read: Krushna Abhishek wants reunion with Govinda to be like SRK-Jaya Bachchan in K3G)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video showed Yashvardhan posing with mom for the shutterbugs. He also called his sister Tina to pose for the cameras, before they stepped inside the restaurant in Mumbai.

Last year, Yashvardhan performed on Govinda's hit song Goriya Churana Mera Jiya with the actor on the stage. They appeared together with Sunita on the singing reality show Indian Idol 13. Govinda had shared a video from the performance on his Instagram account, while Yashvardhan also posted pictures from the visit on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During her appearance on the show, Sunita had joked about ‘making’ a baby with Govinda. Sunita was accompanied by Dharmendra on the show and she recalled how Govinda kept a photo Dharmendra with her when, she was pregnant with Yashvardhan. "Chi Chi, when I was pregnant with Yash, you gave me a picture of Dharam ji and I gave you such a good product. Now that we have seen Dharam ji in person, let's go home and prepare for another product,” she said jokingly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In January this year, Sunita had announced that Govinda will launch Yashvardhan soon. “Yashvardhan's debut got delayed because of the (Covid-19) lockdown. We are in talks with a few people about his launch. We want good production houses and a good story because it will be his first film. My son is preparing a lot for his debut. He is busy building his body, learning acting, dancing, and doing other things. We'll launch him soon," she had told ETimes. The report added that Ganesh Acharya's daughter Soundarya will be paired with Yashvardhan in the film.

Best known for his comedy and dancing skills, Govinda has featured in popular films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Partner. He has also worked in films such as Shikari, Kill Dill and Happy Ending. Most recently, he was seen in Pahlaj Nihlani's Rangeela Raja in which he essayed a double role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.