Govinda recalls Satish Kaushik's famous Pappu Pager scene with 'tapori lingo' in Deewana Mastana: 'It was a huge hit'

Govinda remembered actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik as someone, who improvised a lot before his scenes, often writing his own dialogues to bring in more laughs. Satish died at the age of 67 on March 9 after suffering a heart attack in Delhi; his last rites were performed in Mumbai the same day. Govinda, whose chemistry with Satish was the highlight of many of their comedy films in the 90s and early 2000s, recalled how one of their most famous scenes from Deewana Mastana (1997) came to be. Also read: Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shares throwback photo after funeral. See pic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Govinda, who has acted in many films with Satish Kaushik such as Saajan Chale Sasural, Deewana Mastana, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Pardesi Babu, Aunty No. 1, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, among others, remembered him as a great artist. One of the most famous characters from a Govinda-Satish film was Pappu Pager, a contract killer from Deewana Mastana. The 1997 romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan featured Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla in key roles.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Govinda spoke about how the scene between his character Bunnu, and Satish Kaushik's Pappu Pager, whom he contracts to kill his romantic adversary Raja (Anil Kapoor), has a separate fan following. Wearing a floral shirt with sunglasses and a pager in his hand, Satish stood out in the scene with his rhyming 'tapori' lingo. Recalling how that scene came to be, Govinda said, "For Deewana Mastana, when I went to the set, he had already written (some lines). The scene was a huge hit and is still remembered by fans because we worked on the language of Nagpada (a popular area in South Mumbai), where in every word there is ‘na’. We both jointly worked on that scene. He had written his dialogues and I had also written something."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Govinda, who is in Jaipur, added he was unable to come to terms with the sudden death of his friend and colleague Satish Kaushik. “There are a lot of artists, who work in filmy 'maahul (environment)'. But he was an actor, who would make any character memorable with his sheer hard work. He would dive into that world completely and become like that character. There are so many actors who play such good roles but how many characters become part of history? The characters played by Satish Kaushik are historic, they are remembered even now and will always be,” Govinda said.

Satish Kaushik was cremated in Oshiwara, Mumbai on Thursday night, news agency ANI reported. Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter, Shehnaaz Gill and many others visited Satish Kaushik's residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects to the actor-filmmaker who died in Delhi. Satish is survived by his daughter and wife.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON