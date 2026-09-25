Govinda says dating rumours with Komal Rani Swarnkar were planned to tarnish his image: ‘Even if there’s an affair…'

Govinda has broken his silence on the ongoing rumours surrounding his personal life after he was spotted with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar at Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor, who visited the pandal with Komal just hours after his wife Sunita Ahuja offered prayers there alone, has dismissed speculation about their relationship, calling it a "strategically planned move" aimed at distancing him from his family and tarnishing his image.

Govinda opens up about his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja.

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The actor also explained why he visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal, insisting that their equation was professional. His remarks come amid months of speculation about his marriage to Sunita and rumours linking him to Komal Rani.

Govinda reveals why he visited Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar

Speaking to ANI about the attention surrounding his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani, Govinda said, “It is not anyone’s fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. Things are going to happen more. It was a part of the plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. I never focused on anything other than my work. I kept working. Many would praise me.”

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Deep Dive Why did Govinda visit Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar? Govinda stated that his visit with Komal Rani Swarnkar was for professional reasons and to pray for the success of his upcoming film, Roopa. He emphasized their relationship was based on work. What were the reactions of Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja regarding the dating rumors? Sunita Ahuja expressed her feelings about Govinda's actions by stating that humans betray and criticized him for being seen with a younger woman, labeling him a 'sugar daddy'. What did Anupam Kher advise Govinda amid the personal controversy? Anupam Kher advised Govinda not to let his personal life overshadow his work and encouraged him to focus on his career, indicating that everyone goes through tough times.

{{^usCountry}} He further reacted to dating rumours involving Komal Rani Swarnkar and revealed why he visited Lalbaugcha Raja with her. He said, "This is not a subject for anyone…even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship. I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film Roopa. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting it again after a long time." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further reacted to dating rumours involving Komal Rani Swarnkar and revealed why he visited Lalbaugcha Raja with her. He said, "This is not a subject for anyone…even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship. I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film Roopa. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting it again after a long time." {{/usCountry}}

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After Govinda and Komal Rani’s visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, Sunita was spotted at the airport, where she interacted with the paparazzi. She said, "Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are cheaters)."

About Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar

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Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar have been romantically linked following their appearances together, including an airport sighting. Govinda’s wife, Sunita, also criticised the actor for being seen with a woman whom she described as being "as young as their daughter" and called him a "sugar daddy".

Govinda hit back at her remarks, claiming she was backed by a group in Bollywood that aimed to tarnish his image. He also defended his decision to work with younger actors and cited examples of other stars who had done the same in the past. The actor warned Sunita against defaming him.

Sunita withdrew her divorce petition in August this year. The petition had reportedly been filed in December 2024. She later claimed that Govinda was planning to marry Komal Rani. Govinda’s manager, however, rejected the claim and said there was no question of a second marriage.

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Govinda, meanwhile, has maintained that Komal Rani Swarnkar is his co-star in his comeback film, Roopa. He stars in the lead role and also serves as the producer of the project.