Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja calls Nepal her ‘matrabhoomi’, urges Bollywood to help after floods: ‘It's heartbreaking'

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has spoken about the devastating floods in Nepal. Although Sunita was born in India, she has deep family ties to Nepal, as her mother and grandmother are from the neighbouring country. In a recent conversation, she called Nepal her 'matrabhoomi' and spoke about helping those affected by the disaster.

'It is heartbreaking'

Sunita Ahuja spoke about Nepal flash floods.

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In a conversation with Bombay Times, Sunita spoke about how deeply saddened she is to see the destruction caused by the flash floods in the Nepal-Tibet region. She also spoke about her ritual of visiting Nepal every New Year and seeking blessings at the Pashupatinath Temple.

She said, “It is heartbreaking to see such devastating floods hit Nepal. I wasn’t born there, but my mother and grandmother are from Kathmandu. I visit Nepal every year with my daughter for the New Year. On January 1, we make it a point to visit the Pashupatinath temple and begin the year with His blessings."

‘I’d like to do as much as I can’

Deep Dive Why does Sunita Ahuja refer to Nepal as her 'matrabhoomi'? Sunita Ahuja considers Nepal her 'matrabhoomi' because her mother and grandmother are from Nepal, and she has deep family ties to the country. How is Sunita Ahuja planning to help the flood victims in Nepal? Sunita Ahuja is working to donate as much as she can to the flood victims in Nepal and is trying to connect with someone who can ensure her donation reaches the right people. What impact did the recent floods in Nepal have on victims and their families? The floods in Nepal have resulted in at least 904 confirmed deaths and over 4,000 people missing, deeply impacting families and prompting urgent calls for support and assistance from the international community.

Sunita spoke about helping those affected by the catastrophe and said she is working to ensure her donation reaches those who need it. She said, “I am trying to connect with someone who can ensure that my donation reaches the right people. I would like to donate as much as I can because they are very close to me, and Nepal is my matrabhoomi. I request everyone in the industry to come forward and contribute towards helping the people of Nepal."

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{{^usCountry}} She also spoke about Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala. Calling her a sister, Sunita said that she believes the Heeramandi star is also doing her best to help the people of Nepal amid the devastation. Manisha Koirala's urge to international community {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also spoke about Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala. Calling her a sister, Sunita said that she believes the Heeramandi star is also doing her best to help the people of Nepal amid the devastation. Manisha Koirala's urge to international community {{/usCountry}}

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On Sunday, Manisha Koirala, who also hails from Nepal, spoke at Sadhguru's 'In Solidarity with Nepal' event in Kathmandu. In her speech, she urged the international community to support Nepal and its people by visiting the country and boosting tourism, which would help sustain local livelihoods.

She said, "Beyond this, I want to request the entire international community, that you have been so kind and loving toward Nepal time and time again. I pray that your love and support continue. As a nation, we need people to visit our country; we need tourism. We don't want to be known merely as a country that is full of disasters or constantly facing hardship. We want to be known for our beautiful weather, the Himalayas, great people, nature, culture, and traditions. Yes, there is a calamity near the Nepal border, but tourism is our lifeblood. I hope and encourage the international community to travel to Nepal once again."

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As per reports, the death toll in Nepal had climbed to at least 904, with more than 4,000 people still missing.