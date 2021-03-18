Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gul Panag poses in a pair of ripped jeans in response to Uttrakhand CM's comment, see pic
Gul Panag poses in a pair of ripped jeans in response to Uttrakhand CM's comment, see pic

Sharing a pic of herself dressed in ripped jeans, in protest against Uttrakhand CM's comment on 'women who wear ripped jeans', Gul Panag revealed the denims were worn out, not bought as ripped jeans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:14 AM IST
After sharing her own pic in ripped jeans, Gul Panag revealed she did not buy it as ripped jeans, but the pair was worn out.

Actor-politician Gul Panag led the sharp responses online against Uttrakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat for his comment against women wearing ripped jeans. Twitter lashed out at the CM for being judgmental and Gul was among the first ones to respond on Twitter.

CM Tirath was attending a workshop in Dehradun when he expressed his thoughts over women wearing ripped jeans and claimed they cannot provide the right environment for children at home. "If such women go out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life. Showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids. These are the values being given now [at home]. Where is this coming from, if not at home?”he had said on Tuesday.

Without mentioning anything else, Gul tweeted, "* Takes out ripped jeans.**" She also posted a picture of herself in a pair of ripped jeans teamed up with a bright yellow Tshirt. She also has a young girl posing by her side in stone-washed jeans and a blue Tshirt.

Gul later revealed, responding to a fan, that she did not buy those denims as ripped jeans, they were worn out as they were eleven-years-old. "These are 11 years old. Thus worn out . Not bought ripped," she tweeted.

Many Twitter users took it as a challenge and posted their pics, dressed in ripped jeans. By Thursday morning, 'RippedJeansTwitter' was one of the top trends on Twitter India.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Naveli had responded to the Uttrakhand CM's comments on her Instagram page. She shared a screengrab of one of his statements on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Wtf! Change your mentality before changing our clothes :) because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just." She ended the comment with a few angry emojis.

