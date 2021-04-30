Gulshan Devaiah: My heart broke a few times in my 10-year long stint in Bollywood

Sharing a self composed poem on Instagram is how Gulshan Devaiah marked the completion of a decade-long run in the film industry. Having started his career with The Girl In Yellow Boots (2020), he has been a part of variety of films over the years, including Shaitaan (2011), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela (2013) and A Death In The Gunj (2016).

“I can’t call that a poem. It was my attempt at writing and making it rhyme after I saw Gully Boy. It has been like a trendsetter,” he quips.

The 42-year-old, on a serious note, adds that he is satisfied with however things turned out for him. “I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever, every choice and decision I have taken for these 10 years. Sometimes, it is still unbelievable for a person like me, who came from Bangalore with absolutely no experience. Nobody in my family had any experience or anything to do with the entertainment business, except performing arts. Having come from there to eventually having a career in the Hindi film industry, I was fortunate,” says Devaiah.

It wasn’t as if the going was easy throughout though. The actor admits, “Yes my heart was broken a few times. I didn’t few things, but you win some, lose some. That’s life.”

However, he also adds in the same breath that he chooses to focus on the positives rather than the negative. “People want to work with me, write good things about me. They shower so much love on all the work I have done. I received so much positivity. One can focus on the things they didn’t achieve, but I choose to focus on things I managed to achieve. There are people who sometimes say I am an inspiration to them. It surprises me because I never intended to be that. I just wanted to do my own thing. All of this really motivates me and tells me that I am doing something right. There’s a sense of pride that I did it all on my own. At the same time, I would never deny that there is absolutely no fortune at play,” he muses.