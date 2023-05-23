Gulshan Devaiah on dating reports of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Kuch toh hai, I wish well for them

Actor Gulshan Devaiah grabbed all attention when he didn’t shy away from teasing his friend, actor Vijay Varma. Vijay is rumoured to be dating actor Tamannaah Bhatia. Amid their silence over dating reports, Gulshan opened up about dating rumours of Vijay and Tamannaah during a chat with Hindustan Times. Also read: Gulshan Devaiah calls his ex-wife Kalliroi Tziafeta his best friend: If I go out on a date I tell her

You started teasing Vijay Varma with your ‘tamannaah’ jokes. How did he react to it in real life?

Gulshan Devaiah was recently seen in 8 AM Metro.

Gulshan Devaiah: Yes, I started the Tammanh joke and it went viral. He took it sportingly. We are friends and we respect each other a lot. I would never want to put him down. I knew I could tease him a little bit. It was well within the boundaries. It’s not nearly close to how I would tease him in reality. (laughs)

There were reports saying Gulshan confirms Vijay Varma is dating Tamannaah Bhatia. What is the truth?

Gulshan Devaiah: I have no idea. I haven’t even met her. I have seen just media reports and pictures of them together and started teasing. But by the looks of his, rather than me confirming, his face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (Something is there but what is it I don’t know). They do look like they have very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something.

Do you think they will collaborate on a project sometime in future?

Gulshan Devaiah: Choro na yaar! Reel life me toh hota hi rehta hai, real-life me collaboration achi baat hai (Chuck reel life, real life is more important). Sometimes you’re lucky when you find someone to collaborate with in real. I don’t know about them, neither can I confirm nor can I deny. I wish well for them. I feel Vijay attracts a lot of female attention. He is very charming.

Speaking about popularity, even you’re quite popular on Twitter. Why is your Twitter id called Guper Gullu?

Gulshan Devaiah: This name came from a student, Anish. I used to teach in the fashion department and he was in Geography. He once said ‘You are super Gullu’. I didn't know what struck me but I made it my name (on Twitter). It’s my alter ego. I credit my name to Anish.

You’re quite vocal on Twitter. Unlike other celebs, you are quite frequent with sarcastic replies. He recently replied to Vivek Agnihotri. You don’t shy away from saying what’s on your mind, right?

Gulshan Devaiah: What happens on Twitter stays on Twitter. I don't have anything more to say about it than what I said on Twitter. I do shy away. I am not really the most courageous person. I really don't have the courage to say whatever I want to say. I don’t believe in absolute freedom because your freedom should not hamper somebody else’s. We have to be aware. Sometimes we have to be ready to change and apologise and avoid hurting anybody else.

The person you mention, on the contrary, believes the freedom of expression must be absolute and I don’t. This is where I respectfully challenge some of the ideas people have on Twitter. Sometimes, yes, I felt that I was overdoing it and I cut it down. But I am not the courageous one.

Not everyone has the courage to offer a clarification…

Gulshan Devaiah: We learn. I see so much anger and angst. But I don't want anyone else to take advantage of my angst and anger. It’s mine. The same thing happened when the whole Bollywood thing happened after the very unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The fiasco that happened after it, there was so much angst, and it was channelised for someone else's benefit.

Gulshan Devaiah was recently seen in Dahaad, followed by 8 AM Metro. He has Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs and Ulajh in the pipeline.

