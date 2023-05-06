Gulshan Devaiah refutes reports of making 25 lakh per scene, jokes he charges the fees from his co-actors

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 06, 2023 04:31 PM IST

Gulshan Devaiah has a funny explanation for reports claiming that he charges ₹25 lakh per scene for his films and web shows.

Gulshan Devaiah has a hilarious response to a report that claimed he charged 25 lakh per scene and said that the quoted amount is the one that he hopes to get from his co-actors. Though he is yet to get the money from anyone, he added. Gulshan had recently mentioned the figure at the trailer launch of his upcoming web show Dahaad. (Also read: Gulshan Devaiah teases Vijay Varma yet again about Tamannaah Bhatia at Dahaad trailer launch)

Gulshan Devaiah talked about his fees at the trailer launch of the Prime video series Dahaad.(PTI)

After Gulshan said that he charges 25 lakh per scene if it is an ensemble cast, news reports said that it was his fees for projects. However, he has now clarified his statement in a funny tweet. Sharing a screenshot of one such news article, Gulshan wrote on Facebook, "NO no rey baba… I charge 25 lakh per scene from my co-actors so I do thoda kam (little less) acting so as not to upstage them, Nobody has paid this fee yet, but it is not stopping me from trying to hustle my co-actors."

Speaking at the trailer launch of Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Dahaad, Gulshan Devaiah said, “Standing out as a performer is never on my mind. I sometimes tell my producers ki agar ensemble cast hai toh main acting thodi kam kar lunga bas paise thode zyada de dena like 25 lakh (If it is an ensemble cast, I ask for more money… like 25 lakh or so and I can do less acting). Per scene, I charge 25 lakhs, yeah I’ve said earlier, I’m quite rich."

Gulshan had added a clarification right then as well. He had said, “But on a serious note, for me, the trick is not to stand out, but stay honest and true to my characters.”

Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Dahaad is set for a digital premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on May 12. Directed by Reema and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad also stars Sohum Shah and Vijay Varma.

Apart from Dahaad, Gulshan also has 8AM Metro alongside Saiyami Kher, slated for a theatrical release later this month. Recently, he was seen in Ajay Bahl's horror thriller Blurr starring Taapsee Pannu.

