Gulshan Devaiah sees 'so much of Vasan Bala' in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy: ‘I mean this in most respectful manner’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has said that he could see a lot of Vasan Bala in the latest video clip that Anurag Kashyap has shared from his upcoming film Kennedy. Vasan Bala earlier used to work with Anurag as his assistant director. (Also Read: Rahul Bhat is a ruthless killer and Sunny Leone is a femme fatale in Anurag Kashyap's Cannes drama Kennedy teaser)

Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala have worked together for some time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing Anurag's tweet posting the video clip, Gulshan wrote, "I could be wrong & it’s my subjective opinion but I see so much of Vasan in this clip. It’s so beautiful that the mentor is influenced by his protege. I mean this in the most respectful manner. The protege said to me 'It always came from him' May the wheel of influence keep tumbling so we can see amazing things in the times to come."

Anurag shared the first teaser of his upcoming cop-noir drama Kennedy which features Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and in the lead roles. Posting the clip, Anurag wrote, "Bataaaa...kitna maza aaya...yeh teaser dekh ke (Tell me, how much did you enjoy watching this teaser)?! Kennedy premieres at @Festival_Cannes on May 24!."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several fans also agreed with Gulshan's analysis of the teaser. One of them wrote, “A proper mix of Vasan Bala and Tarantino is what I felt. So excited for this one!” Another one commented, “Felt the same. Looked more like a Vasana Bala frame than Anurag's.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Vasan had also reacted to the teaser and wrote, “Khatarnak (Deadly).” Anurag's daughter Aliyah Kashyap commented, "Too goooood (fire emoji)." While Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Supreme (smiling face and red heart emojis)."

Gulshan made his debut with Anurag Kashyap in 2010 in Kalki Koechlin That Girl in Yellow Boots. Later, Anurag produced Shaitan which also starred Gulshan. He has also worked with Vasan Bala in Peddlers and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Gulshan's latest release - Dahaad - premiered on Prime Video on Friday, May 12. Featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Soham Shah in lead roles, the web show is created by Reema Kagti. Apart from Dahaad, Gulshan has Saiyami Kher-starrer 8AM Metro slated for a theatrical release later this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kennedy is set to have a world premiere in the Midnight Screening category at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The festival will be held from May 16-27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON