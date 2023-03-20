Guneet Monga breaks silence on being cut off during Oscar speech: 'Moment taken away from me'

Guneet Monga is basking in her victory at the Oscars as her film The Elephant Whisperers won an award in the Best Documentary Short Film category. She however, is slightly upset about how her speech was cut off midway as she started speaking about India winning an Oscar. She said that though she was shocked at that moment, she is now decided that she will go back at yet another Oscars and make herself heard. Also read: TikToker shows how Guneet Monga was cut off at Oscars while others were allowed to go on Guneet Monga at the Golden Temple during the weekend.

Guneet won the Oscar along with The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves. During the weekend, she visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar along with her trophy.

She has now taken the incident in her stride though she was shocked at that moment. She told Bombay Times, “There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it's India's first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn't have come so far and not be heard. Western media is pulling up The Academy that I did not get to speak. People are so offended that I did not get the chance to deliver my speech. There are videos and tweets online expressing disappointment that I couldn’t get to speak. This was India's moment taken away from me.”

“But then, I thought it's okay, I'll come back here and I will make sure I'm heard. I have got multiple opportunities to share my thoughts and it’s heartening to receive all the love. So a little empathy can go a long way here,” she added.

Guneet chose to visit the Golden Temple after her Oscar win. Chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna also accompanied her. He shared a video from Guneet's visit on Instagram and wrote, “When you dedicate your honors to your ancestors. Thank you Guneet for showing us the power of humility & love. Your glory is forever immortal.” The video shows her making rotis as part of the seva (service), praying at the temple, posing with her Oscar trophy and walking around in the premises. She is seen in a yellow salwar suit and a white dupatta.

