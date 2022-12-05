Guneet Monga writes about getting married at 39, what her relatives would say: 'Beta shadi nahi ki'

Filmmaker Guneet Monga has shared her love story ahead of her wedding with fiancé Sunny Kapoor. She has revealed how she had been looking for her Raj after watching Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and is now finally getting married at 39. She said that she had a doubt if she would ever find ‘the real hero’ of her film and even cursed her body, intelligence, way of talking, education and even her job for the same. Also read: Guneet Monga shares sweet story behind her ‘staged wedding’ with Sunny Kapoor: 'It looked and felt like it'

Her note read: “DDLJ ruined me… Like every girl growing up in the 90s, I too have been on a constant lookout for my Raj ever since I was 18. Anyone I dated, I ran to my friends to tell them this is it, I found my partner for the rest of my life. Some even indulged me a couple of times but mostly rolled their eyes and wanted to say, “Guneet please just take your time”. I never wanted to take my time, my magical forever started from Day 1. I was ready to commit from Day 1!”

She went on, “Everyone would always tell me, at the right time the right person will come into my life, and this irritated me the most! Why on earth has my time not come? Ab toh chaalis saal hogaye (its 40 years already), actually 39 but a round figure sounds better na. And every time an extended family member would ask me, “Beta shaadi nahi ki (you are yet not married)”, I would reply, “Koi dhoond do, kal karloongi (get one for me, I will get married tomorrow)”, and they would have no answer. Just “Beta hum kahan se dhoondhein… tum toh film industry mein ho na (how can we find a match for you, you are from the film industry)”. Now that is also my fault.

Guneet Monga has shared a picture from her engagement with a note.

“Honestly, I have cursed my body, my intelligence, my way of talking, my education, my middle-class life and even my job designation to be able to find someone! Wait, did I tell you, I have also tried missing the last Euro train but wahan pe door automatic shut hotey hain (the doors shut automatically there) and no one keeps their hand out to pull you in! Haath kat jayenge behenon! (your hands will be cut my dear sisters).”

She added, "My dear girlfriends, can I tell you, when the time is right and when that person comes into your life, you just know it. When he shows you how much YOU mean to him. That kind of love is everything. Aur phir meri real life ki picture main, mera real hero aagaya! (and then I found my real hero of my film). And while he is sure of me, this time I am in self-doubt. Really, you love me? Do you want to spend the rest of your life with me? Someone who is in the film industry, living in Bombay and half balding. With tears in his eyes, Sunny said, “you are perfect and I am so lucky that you are mine and the universe made you wait for us!”

Guneet shared the note on one year of her engagement and added that she is set to marry in a week. “As cliche as it sounds, when the time is right, the universe makes it happen. I’ve found my Raj! Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein, hoti rehti hain (small matters do happen in big, big countries). #GunSung,” she added.

Neena Gupta commented on her post, “Ye huee na baat (now this is how its done).” Huma Qureshi also wrote, “You senti queen … bless you both.” Many others from the industry also reacted to the post in amazement.

Guneet is the founder of her production house, Sikhya Entertainment and has been associated with films like Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 and Part 2, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan and Pagglait.

