After the success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is showing no signs of slowing down. The actor is now gearing up for Gunmaaster G9, an action-packed romantic entertainer that brings together romance, intense action and music. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and debutant Abhishek Singh.

Gunmaaster G9 teaser

Gunmaaster G9: Emraan Hashmi returns to his intense lover-boy avatar for another bloody battle after Awarapan 2.

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The teaser sees Emraan Hashmi once again step into the shoes of a man willing to go to any lengths for the woman he loves, played by Genelia D'Souza. His character's intense devotion comes through in a powerful dialogue: “Mujhe chahe duniya ki sabse buri maut dena, mere jism ke tukde tukde kar dena aur kawwo ko khilwa dena, par Mahadev se itni hi vinti hai ki jab tak mai apn e ishq ki dehleez tak na pahunch jaun, meri sansein mat lena (You may inflict the most gruesome death upon me—tear my body to pieces and feed them to the crows—but I have just one prayer to Mahadev: do not take my breath away until I reach the threshold of my love).”

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{{^usCountry}} The teaser also gives a glimpse into the film's larger-than-life characters. Emraan's character comes across as intense and fearless, with a revolver barrel setting the tone for the action-packed story. Aparshakti Khurana, meanwhile, appears to bring a more unpredictable and quirky edge to the film, adding another layer to the chaos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teaser also gives a glimpse into the film's larger-than-life characters. Emraan's character comes across as intense and fearless, with a revolver barrel setting the tone for the action-packed story. Aparshakti Khurana, meanwhile, appears to bring a more unpredictable and quirky edge to the film, adding another layer to the chaos. {{/usCountry}}

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While the Gunmaaster G9 teaser dropped digitally on August 25, fans will also get a chance to catch it on the big screen. The teaser is set to play alongside Yash's much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in theatres, giving audiences an early look at Emraan's next action-packed outing.

Emraan reunites with Aditya and Himesh

Gunmaaster G9 marks the reunion of Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya nearly two decades after they first worked together. The trio previously collaborated on Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai, making their return together a nostalgic one for fans who remember their earlier films.

Gunmaaster G9 faces box office clash

Gunmaaster G9 is set to hit theatres on November 27, putting it up against Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's family romance Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The release also makes it an interesting clash for brothers Aparshakti and Ayushmann, with both actors having films in cinemas on the same day.

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For Emraan Hashmi, the film comes on the back of Awarapan 2 and sees him return to the action space once again. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under SRE Studio LLP and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.