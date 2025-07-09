Gunmaaster G9: Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya reunite to bring back the 2000s era; fans can't keep calm

Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya’s iconic collaboration defined an era of Bollywood music and thrillers in the 2000s. Now, the hit duo is set to rekindle that magic with their upcoming film Gunmaaster G9. The makers dropped an intense announcement teaser on Wednesday, sparking excitement among fans across social media. Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya reunite for a film.

Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya reunite for Gunmaaster G9

In one of the videos, shared by producer Deepak Mukut on Instagram, a mysterious hand pulls a gun from a bucket of milk while Emraan’s voiceover declares, "Mujhe mach mach kiya, chalega. Galti se family ko touch kiya toh yaad rakhna, dhandhe se doodh waala hun, banda baroodwala hun" (You messed with me—fine. But if you mess with my family by mistake, remember this: I may be in the milk business, but I'm a man who deals with gunpowder)."

The second video shows a woman’s hand pulling out a knife with Genelia’s voice in the background saying in Hindi, “I’m the daughter-in-law of the house. That doesn’t mean I’m only gentle and soft. If there are vegetables at home, I’ll chop them. But if goons and thugs show up, I won’t just be chopping vegetables.”

In the last slide, Aparshakti Khurana is heard introducing his character, saying, “Lohe Ki Kathi, Desu Rathi. Haath mein hain bomb. Gurgaon main log humse 70 kilometre dur rehte hain kyunki bomb aur hum kabhi bhi fatt sakte hain (Iron’s bite, Desu Rathi. I’ve got a bomb in my hand. In Gurgaon, people stay 70 kilometres away from me—because the bomb and I can explode anytime).”

The caption read, "Doodh to baroodh, Sabzi to Gundas, bullets to beats, Gunmaaster G9 is getting ready for mayhem, and the team is locked, loaded and lethal! Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment are happy to bring the trio back—Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt & Himesh Reshammiya—along with Genelia Deshmukh & Aparshakti Khurana for a pulsating, new-age action drama, Gunmaaster G9. In cinemas 2026!"

Fans erupted in celebration. One of the comments read, "Finally Himesh Reshammiya X Emraan Hashmi ❤️ 2000's wil be back." Another wrote, "OMG, Emraan x Himesh, 2025—what a year!" Another commented, "Crazy, the iconic duo is back." Another comment read, "Himesh Imran is back 😭 😭 😭 2000 children make it a festival." The title appears to be a nod to Surakksha, the 1979 Mithun Chakraborty cult classic. The spy thriller was one of two films in which Mithun's character used the codename Gunmaster G-9.

About Gunmaaster G9

Directed by Aditya Datt—best known for Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21—Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Genelia D’Souza in lead roles. Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, the film features music by Himesh Reshammiya and is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.